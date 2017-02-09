× Davenport man charged with kidnapping in connection with ATM robbery

DAVENPORT — A Davenport man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and 1st degree robbery after allegedly threatening to kill a pair of people he confronted at gunpoint if they didn’t drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

Arrested was Dayvon Freeman, 23. The robbery happened in the rear parking lot of Stoeger’s Bar and Grill in the 1500 block of Washington Street shortly after midnight on January 14, 2017. According to police, Freeman approached two victims in the parking lot while brandishing a hand gun and ordered them into one of their vehicles.

Freeman demanded that he be driven to an ATM, which they did. The transaction was captured on surveillance camera, police said. After pocketing the victims’ money, Freeman then ordered them to drop him off in the 800 block of W. 14th Street. Before exiting the vehicle, police say Freeman took the victims’ cell phones and threatened them and their families.

Freeman was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the result of a nearly month-long investigation. In addition to the robbery and kidnapping charges, Freeman was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Scott County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.