Chef Scott: Steak au Poirve

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to make something a little upscale.
"It's Steak au Poirve," says Chef Brad Scott, director of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center at Scott Community College.
"But really it's steak with a pepper coating."
"We're going to finish it with a Brandied sauce."
1. Use a cast iron skillet, heating it thoroughly
2. Dredge your steak (we're using a New York Strip) into ground black Peppercorn for a nice coating
3. To the skillet, add 1 tbsp Chef's butter (50/50 mix of butter and margarine)
4. Add steak to the skillet, cooking for 3 minutes on each side for medium rare
5. Remove steak and let it rest on a plate
6. In the skillet, add 3 tbsp of butter
7. Add 1/4 cup mushrooms
8. Add 1 tbsp capers
9. Add 1 tbsp garlic
10. Add 1 tsp salt and stir together
11. Add Brandy (take the skillet off the burner if you want to avoid a flame)
12. Put sauce back on the burner and add 1 cup of heavy cream
13. Mix together for 3 minutes
Put your steak on a plate with side dishes and spoon over the cream sauce to top off the steak.
Add a Green Bean Amandine and a hot baked potato with butter.
"It doesn't get any better than this. Enjoy!"