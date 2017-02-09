Chef Scott: Steak au Poirve

Posted 10:51 am, February 9, 2017, by

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to make something a little upscale.

"It's Steak au Poirve," says Chef Brad Scott, director of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center at Scott Community College.

"But really it's steak with a pepper coating."

"We're going to finish it with a Brandied sauce."

1. Use a cast iron skillet, heating it thoroughly
2. Dredge your steak (we're using a New York Strip) into ground black Peppercorn for a nice coating
3. To the skillet, add 1 tbsp Chef's butter (50/50 mix of butter and margarine)
4. Add steak to the skillet, cooking for 3 minutes on each side for medium rare
5. Remove steak and let it rest on a plate
6. In the skillet, add 3 tbsp of butter
7. Add 1/4 cup mushrooms
8. Add 1 tbsp capers
9. Add 1 tbsp garlic
10. Add 1 tsp salt and stir together
11. Add Brandy (take the skillet off the burner if you want to avoid a flame)
12. Put sauce back on the burner and add 1 cup of heavy cream
13. Mix together for 3 minutes

Put your steak on a plate with side dishes and spoon over the cream sauce to top off the steak.

Add a Green Bean Amandine and  a hot baked potato with butter.

"It doesn't get any better than this.  Enjoy!"

