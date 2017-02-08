Winter Weather Advisories in effect through 6pm tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. for Louisa, Henry (IA), Lee (IA), Des Moines, Mercer, Warren, Henderson, McDonough, Fulton, Knox, and Stark County.

Snow has already caused havoc on the roads this morning. A multiple-vehicle accident has been reported around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 near Middle Road in Scott County. Snow has overspread the area and will continue through the early to mid afternoon.

Most areas will see 1-2 inches of snowfall, however 2-3 inches is possible for hometowns south of the Quad Cities. This includes the Burlington and Galesburg areas. Snow will taper off early this afternoon.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen