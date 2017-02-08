× Traffic Alert: Multiple cars in accident on I-80

Winter driving conditions are expected for the morning commute. We are hearing that at least three cars involved in an accident on I-80 near the Middle Road interchange in Scott County.

We will update this story with new information as we receive it. In the meantime, use an alternate route, like I-74 and I-280. However, traffic speeds are reduced to about 40 m.p.h. on many highways early this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, mainly for areas south of the Quad Cities.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen