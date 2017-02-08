× SCC President to retire

BETTENDORF, Iowa – The head of Scott Community College will retire at the end of June.

Dr. Teresa Painter, who started as a SCC college dean in 2005 before becoming president of the college in 2012, will step down on June 30.

“My greatest joy has been working with the faculty and staff at Scott Community College and am honored to have served as President,” Dr. Painter said in a news release issued by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

Dr. Painter says she plans to spend more time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

The college says no timeline has been determined to replace her.

Dr. Painter leaves the college just as a major downtown expansion continues to develop. Scott Community College plans to leave its Kahl Building classrooms and its Urban Campus facilities in the downtown Transit Center for a new campus in the downtown Putnam and Parker buildings.

SCC says it enrolls more than 4500 students at its Quad City campuses.