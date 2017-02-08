× Promising a cold night… Major warming not too far away

The snow has ended leaving around an inch in the Quad Cities with an extra one to two inches for hometowns just to our south. The farther north of the Quad Cities and amounts were around an inch of less.

This will promise a cold night as skies will be clear, allowing temperatures to dip around the 10 degree mark.

We’ll provide another cold day come Thursday. Fortunately, this will come with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure slides across the Midwest. As the high slides off to our east, winds will blow quickly out of the warm southwest again and soar temperatures around the 50 degree mark on Friday and likely extend into Saturday.

By Saturday is when clouds will be returning and bring some light rain back into the picture sometime that night before ending just after sunrise on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

