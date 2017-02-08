New luxury boutique hotel and apartments opening in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The 1910 historic Putnam building in downtown Davenport will soon complete renovations and be transformed into a building called The Current, Iowa.

Amy & Amrit Gill (developers who own and manage the award-winning Hotel Blackhawk) plan to open the new luxury boutique hotel.

Renovations for the nine floor building at the corner of North Main Street and West Second Street in Davenport started in June of 2016 with the goal of becoming a mixed use space of hotels, extended stays and apartments.

The seventh and eighth floors will each feature 14 market rate luxury apartments owned by Front Door, Iowa and be similar in size and finish to the Parker Building in Davenport.

The building will also include a pool in the basement and a rooftop bar that will serve breakfast and drinks overlooking the Mississippi River.

In the building’s lobby, it will feature a Baja inspired restaurant with private dining and a wine and tequila tasting room.

Art is another main focus of the hotel. Each room will feature art pieces from local and Midwest artists and have a different theme. Luke Peterson is one of the handfuls of crews working on the renovation and says every step towards completion keeps art inspired themes in mind.

“Every hotel room has art pieces included in the room. We have to create a space for it, there has to be lighting to accent it right,” said Peterson.

The developers, Amy & Amrit Gill have already created classic luxury at its renovated Blackhawk Hotel and hope to bring a hip and artsy feel just down the block.

“This community is thriving and they are really going to benefit from a boutique artful hotel,” says Jacob Horner, General Manager at Hotel Blackhawk.

Rent at The Current, Iowa will range from $1,100 a month to $2,500 a month for a one or two bedroom apartment.

HIS – Innkeeper Hospitality Services, an affiliate of Restoration St. Louis, will manage the property. They are the same owner and operator of Hotel Blackhawk.

The building is expected to be finished and open in July 2017.