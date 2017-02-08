North Scott cruises past Clinton 60-6 to punch another ticket to the State semifinals.
Lancers pin down another trip to State
-
Students consider agriculture career path, as industry expects to grow
-
North Scott hands Bettendorf 1st MAC loss
-
North Scott Lady Lancers knock off top-ranked North
-
North cruises past North Scott
-
North Scott wins home opener
-
-
Bettendorf boys edge North Scott
-
North Scott wins at home against Assumption
-
North Scott runs past Muscatine
-
North Scott wins by 17 at home
-
North Scott runs past United Township
-
-
North Scott gets road win at Assumption
-
North Scott stays in chase for MAC
-
North Scott wins MAC battle on the mats