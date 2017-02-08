× Iowa House OKs K-12 budget amid claims it will hurt schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has approved a bill increasing K-12 education spending by 1.1 percent, a move school officials say will result in larger classroom sizes and school district shortfalls.

The House approved the measure late Monday. The Senate already has passed the bill, which now goes to Gov. Terry Branstad.

Before the vote a group that included school board members, parents and students gathered at the Capitol in opposition to the legislation, which adds about $40 million to a roughly $3 billion education budget. Republican lawmakers say the small increase is all the state can afford.