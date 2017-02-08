FBI searches for couple possibly abducted from rural Erie, Illinois

ERIE, Illinois — A woman and her husband were possibly abducted from a rural Erie, Illinois home. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after receiving a report from the 1st Trust and Savings Bank in Albany about a withdrawal of cash from the victim’s account.

The couple was identified by authorities as Constance VanOosten and her husband Larry VanOosten.

The investigation is being conducted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, FBI, and other surrounding agencies.

Authorities say the possible suspect vehicle appears to be a two-tone silver 90s Chevrolet Caprice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (option 6). No other details are available at this time.