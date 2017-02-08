Eclipse, Snow Moon, A Comet, Oh My! The night sky will be a sight to see this weekend

As far as astronomy goes, this will be an active weekend!

Early Friday evening, we’ll have the chance at seeing a penumbral lunar eclipse. With a lunar eclipse, the Moon crosses within the Earth’s shadow. Specifically, there are two parts of the Earth’s shadow… the umbra and the penumbra. The umbra is the inner section of the shadow, while the penumbra is the outer section (it’s not quite as dark as the umbra). With Friday’s eclipse, the moon will be passing through the penumbra. This will cause a subtle gray color to appear on the moon shortly after the sunset. It will not be a total eclipse.

For us in Central Standard Time, the eclipse will begin at 4:14 PM as the moon appears to travel from west to east through sky. The maximum eclipse will occur at 6:44 PM, and the eclipse will end at 8:53 PM.

Along with an eclipse this weekend, the moon will also be a full moon (an eclipse only occurs during a full moon phase). A full moon during the month of February is also known as the “Snow Moon”.

In addition, Comet 45P will be making its closest approach to Earth on February 11. According to NASA, the comet will reach its closest at 7.4 million miles from Earth, and can be found in the eastern/northeastern section of the sky early Saturday morning. You’ll need either binoculars or a telescope to see it.

Here’s to hoping that the weather cooperates enough to get a good sight of the night sky! As of now, there will be some clouds in the sky on Friday night.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham