Does the sound of someone eating drive you crazy?

HOUSTON — Nobody likes the sound of nails on a chalkboard, but what if everyday noisy annoyances drive you into a fit of rage?

If you can relate, then you just might have misophonia— also known as the hatred of sounds. It's kind of like a super power you don't want to have!

A group of United Kingdom scientists have recently discovered that Misophonia is actually a neurological condition.

Studies of the brain showed that sufferers of “sound-rage” experience extreme anger when listening to their trigger noises, and had an immediate flight or fight reaction.

There's no known cure, so if something like this is your kryptonite, you better keep earbuds in your arsenal before you kick someone's butt for breathing the wrong way!