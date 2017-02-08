× Additional bargaining date set before East Moline teachers consider strike

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Despite rumors, a strike date for East Moline teachers hasn’t been set, says Amanda Weber, the East Moline Education Association Unity Chairperson.

The EMEA has requested additional bargaining, and a a bargaining date has been set through the Federal Mediator for Wednesday, Feb. 15.

An EMEA Membership meeting is also scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the United Auto Workers Local 865 in Richard M Showmaker UAW Hall in East Moline. At the meeting, EMEA members will vote on either approving a tentative agreement, or authorize a strike.

If a strike is approve, the EMEA will alert community members as soon as possible so that parents have time to make alternative plans for their students, reads a statement from Weber.