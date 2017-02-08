Accident on I-80 causes injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALCOTT, Iowa-- Multiple car accidents happened today February 8th 2017.

One accident that happened on I-80 near the 284 exit to Walcott, sent two people to the hospital.

Stockton State Troopers say a semi truck and a black pick-up truck collided and ran off the road into the cable wires.

Both of the drivers were sent to the Genesis East hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State troopers say it is still unclear who is at fault and the accident is still under investigation.