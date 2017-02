MidAmerican Energy was reporting about 1,500 residents in the Illinois Quad Cities without power Wednesday morning around 10:45 a.m.

The power outages were impacting residents in Carbon Cliff, East Moline, Mercer County, Rock Island County, and Silvis.

By 11 a.m. the outage list was down to 157, mostly in Carbon Cliff.

By 11:30 a.m., the power was restored to the area.