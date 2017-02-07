× What you need to know about the snowfall on Wednesday

Temperatures will get below freezing overnight, just in time for the next round of moisture to pass through some of our hometowns. However, this will be snow. That’s right, snow. Not a lot and not for all as the main snow axis will be centered just south of the Quad Cities to near Highway 34. Still looking at an inch possibly two in this area with amounts dropping dramatically on either side. Bottom line, first half of the day will be a challenge for commuters, so be careful.

Temperatures will stay below freezing both Wednesday and Thursday before another surge of mild air blows in by the end of the work week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

