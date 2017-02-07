Threatening Man with Knife Leads to Police Standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A domestic violence situation lead to a standoff with police Monday, February 6, 2017.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Rockingham Road Monday night, right across the street from Crescent Laundry. Police found one person hurt outside the home. The person was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Kraig Korpak, was barricaded inside his home, armed with a knife and refused to come out. Police say they tried to negotiate with Korpak before he came out and threatened officers. Police say they used a non-lethal option to stop Korpak and arrest him.