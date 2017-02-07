× Teen arrested in connection with Davenport car theft

DAVENPORT — Nearly three weeks after a mother was pushed to the ground during a carjacking, police have made an arrest.

A 16-year-old has been charged with second degree robbery and second degree theft in connection with the car theft on Elsie Avenue back on January 18, 2017. Police announced the arrest Tuesday, February 7.

Police previously said that a mother was putting her three-year-old child in a passenger seat when a man came and grabbed the car keys she had set on her driver’s seat. That’s when she “confronted the suspect and they fought over the keys,” police said in a statement.

The mother ended up getting pushed to the ground, but did get her child out before the suspect drove off in her car, police said.

The suspect was being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.