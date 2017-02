Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEERARD, Illinois-- Students at Sherrard High School are remembering one of their own during a blood drive Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

U.S. Army Cpl Bryant "BJ" Luxmore was killed in Afghanistan in 2012.

The New Windsor native graduated from Sherrard High School in 2005. He leaves behind a wife and son.

The blood donation will be given to  the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.