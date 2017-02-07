Paige Bradford emerges as go-to force for Davenport North

Paige Bradford has been a starter for the North Wildcats since she was a freshman.  But she admits, she didn't even really care for basketball early on.  She has now committed herself on the hardwood, becoming a go-to force in the paint for the Wildcats.