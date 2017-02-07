Northwestern investigating possible ‘date rape drugs’, sexual assaults at frat house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON,Ill. (WGN-TV) - Northwestern University has issued a security alert after several women claimed they were given a date rape drug at a fraternity house and then assaulted.

Two woman were reportedly sexually assaulted and four others claimed to have been drugged at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity on January 21.

Another woman has also come forward saying she drugged while at a campus fraternity house February 2nd.

The Panhellenic Association and the Interfraternity Council both say they're working with the university to investigate the alleged sexual assaults and drugging.

This isn't the first time a Sigma Alpha Epsilon house has been accused of inappropriate or illegal activity. In March of 2015, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house at the University of Oklahoma was shut down by the national chapter after a racist video surfaced of pledges chanting the "N" word. The chapter house at the University of Iowa was closed in 2012 due to hazing.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity headquarters office gave WGN with this statement: "Any form of assault or sexual misconduct by anyone, brother or not, college man or not, is completely unacceptable… When incidents are brought to our attention, we take immediate action, and will not hesitate to take corrective actions or impose sanctions on any member or chapter that fails to follow the stringent guidelines we set forth.”