New program helps people with disabilities save money

Illinois and Iowa joined 14 other states to offer the ABLE program.

The ABLE program stands for Achieving a better life experience.

The program helps people with disabilities and their families save money to go towards any state approved expenses.

In December of 2014 the federal government passed an ABLE Act.

That act created a pave way for states to offer tax-free savings accounts for people with disabilities.

Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says they are offering the program to ensure the quality of life for disabled people.