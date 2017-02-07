Minor injuries reported from East Moline crash.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE -- Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to East Moline police, an east-bound Ford Escape turning left onto Kennedy failed to yield to a west bound Ford Taurus, striking it in the intersection. Two people in the Escape were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries which authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Taurus, Xavier Potenzo, said he didn't have time to react.

"I was just driving through a green light and next thing you know, I see a car turn right in from of me and then, hit him," Potenzo said. "I couldn't even hit my brakes or nothing."

The driver of the Escape was not identified by police Tuesday, but charges are pending for failure to yield.