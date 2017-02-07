Local scouts get medical training, earn badges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- Dozens of local scouts earned badges, thanks to a group of doctors and paramedics.

Genesis Medical Center hosted their annual Boy Scout Merit Badge Day event on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Scouts at the event went through six stations, learning how to put together a first aid kit, CPR basics, and dealing with everything from minor injuries to major accidents.

"I hope they learn how to know what to do if something happens seriously, and we even heard once or twice how they've saved a life," said volunteer, Dr. Benjamin Van Raalte. "They'll know what to do in a major emergency as well as if they burn themselves or get a blister."

The scouts had to take a test at the end of the day to get their badge.

Genesis has trained more than 1,000 local boy scouts over the last 10 years.