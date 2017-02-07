Iowa Quad Cities businesses oppose bid to end Daylight Saving Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -

They have to get up early at Dunn Brothers Coffee.

"I normally wake up about 4," said Alyssa Panjwani, on February 7, 2017.

That's 4 a.m., so they can make coffee.

"Some mornings feel earlier than others," added Lexi Medberry. "That's for sure."

But that doesn't stop the two baristas from serving up delicious treats.

"As soon as we're up, we're ready to go," said Medberry.

Still. that could change soon.

Some Iowa lawmakers want to toss Daylight Saving Time like day-old muffins. Their legislation is up for grabs this session.

"That would be interesting," said Panjwani. "That would be confusing."

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad seems to agree.

"I don't think we should do anything that puts us out of sync with the rest of the country," he said.

Right now, only Arizona, Hawaii and parts of Indiana do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

And just across the I-74 Bridge, neighboring Illinois does participate.

"When you go across the river, is your phone clock going to change," Medberry pondered.

Fantasy author Paul Schumacher, who was taking a coffee break, envisions a time travel theme for his next book.

"If they got rid of Daylight Saving Time in Iowa, that will just be one more thing I like about Iowa that I left Illinois for."

The big argument for not changing: whatever time it is in Davenport, it's going to be an hour different in Moline.

"Are we golfing at 7 Iowa time, or are we going to golf at 7 Illinois time," wondered Willie McGivern.

McGivern, a longtime Quad Cities jeweler, knows more than a thing or two about time pieces.

"It would be just a nightmare," he said. "Setting watches, setting clocks, we wouldn't know who they're for."

While time could really slip away in the Quad Cities, it might lead to more sales.

Willie doesn't want to miss this business opportunity.

"We could sell an Iowa watch and an Illinois watch," he added.

Two-fisted time pieces, just in case the unlikely legislation passes.

"You'd wear two watches at the same time," he concluded. "That would be funny."

Around the Quad Cities, it could definitely be something to watch.