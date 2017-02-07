Immigration ban clouding the travel plans of Syrian students at Monmouth College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH, Illinois - At Monmouth College there are 12 Syrian students attending on visas and for some of those students, the recently enacted immigration ban is confusing.

"It's quite interesting how the events are unfolding and I don't know, I'm currently just weathering it out," said Jude Hamadeh, one of the Syrian students.

The students said it wasn't easy getting their visas to come here.

"After the struggle, you get that, it's a huge relief honestly," said Sobhi Kazmouz.

Both students have already canceled plans to travel home this summer.

"I'm still worried at the fact that I cannot leave the country if I want to visit my family," said Kazmouz. "The fact that my family also cannot come in and visit me worries me a little bit."

Kazmous said his visa expires in the summer.

"I don't know what to do, there is this confusion, do I want to stay in here? But then I have to stay until my education's over and then go back, or go back and take the risk of renewing it," said Kazmouz.

Hamadeh said she renewed hers over winter break and is thankful she did.

"It was good that I kinda sorted all my papers out, I sorted out any process that I have to go through, just sorted it all out and came here, so I'm set until like graduation," said Hamadeh.

Both students will miss not being able to go home this summer but have faith that eventually, everything will work out for the best.

"I do believe everything has a way of working itself out and it's just, I just know some how, some way I'll manage it, if there's a will, there's a way," said Hamadeh.