Davenport schools hosts Martin Luther King Mentoring Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IA-- "The time is always right to do what is right."

This quote from Martin Luther King Jr. is one of many that Davenport students heard during a special mentoring day.

The Martin Luther King Mentoring Day was for 8th grade African American male students.

Local leaders and community members met and spoke with students at St. Ambrose University.

"I think it's important that they see men in our community who are successful and who are willing to give back and have time for them during the day. It's important to see that," says April Murray, a Davenport school district program specialist.

They held discussions highlighting the messages of Dr. King as well as the six core principles of the great championship boxer Muhammad Ali.

Organizers of the event say this is a great way for students to connect with positive male role models within the community.

"Nobody makes it to where they want to be, alone. And I really appreciate people that are gonna help me get to where I need to be," says eighth grader Henry Rush.

This is the 3rd year Davenport schools have hosted the mentoring day.

Davenport school districts are trying to expand the program with one pilot program already underway at Sudlow Intermediate school.

"I thin it's kind of a rite-of-passage for our 8th grade boys as they go into their high school experience," says Murray.