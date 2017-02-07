× A wild weather day! Thunderstorms, fog, wind, and falling temperatures

Good morning!

A deepening area of low pressure sparked off some thunderstorms early this morning. Some of the storms even produced pea-sized hail! In the wake of the storms, very dense fog has formed. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through at least 8:00 a.m. Fog should go away as the wind increases after sunrise. The wind will be out of the west which will cause temperatures to tumble in the afternoon. We will likely be mild through noon with temperatures in the middle 40s. However, we will fall to about 36 by 5 p.m. today.

Snow is in the forecast for late tonight, which will impact Wednesday’s morning commute. I don’t expect much more than an inch and it will mainly affect hometowns south of the Quad Cities.

We will be briefly colder for Wednesday night into Thursday night.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen