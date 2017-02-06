× We Need YOUR Questions, Ideas for the City of Moline

On Thursday, February 9th, 2017, our new Good Morning Quad Cities Segment takes us to Quad Cities USA Family Restaurant, 4910 Avenue of the Cities in Moline to have “Breakfast With…” Ray Forsythe, Planning and Development Director for the City of Moline.

Please feel free to come hang out with Ray and Eric Sorensen on Thursday starting at 6am or leave a question for Ray by filling out the form below:

“Breakfast With…” is a new segment on Good Morning Quad Cities where we sit down at a local restaurant and chat with different public figures in the QCA about current issues. So far, we’ve had breakfast with Rock Island Mayor Dennis Pauley and Joe Taylor with the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.