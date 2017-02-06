Suspicious fire causes extensive damage to Burlington house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Firefighters were at the scene of a suspicious house fire for several hours.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home in the 2200 block of Des Moines Avenue when crews arrived, according to a statement from the City of Burlington. The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2017. Firefighters stayed on scene until 2 a.m.

The house, which is located near a Casey's General Store, is a vacant single family home. Burlington Property Source owns the home, the statement said. There was nobody inside at the time.

The statement said that there was "extensive damage to the second floor with smoke and water damage throughout the house." There was about $40,000 in damages to the structure itself, and about $1,000 in damages to the contents; the house was insured.

Officials say the fire "is considered suspicious" and it's being investigated by the Burlington Police Department and the Burlington Fire Department.

There were no injuries.