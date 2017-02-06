Suspect puts gun to man’s head during tattoo session, tattoo artist speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a tattoo shop on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Police say the suspect walked into the Electric Expression Tattoo Shop off 1634 West Locust around 5:30 p.m., showed a handgun and demanded money.

20 minutes before the robbery, Jamie Moyers was working in the shop when she says a man peaked around the shop and asked for a business card, then left. Moyers then started finishing a tattoo for a long time client when she says the same man returned wearing a different coat. That’s when she remembers him put the gun to her client’s head.

“My first thought was to do anything to make sure he was safe,” recalled Jamie. “He said 'give me all you got' and my first reaction was 'is this a joke?' So I just pushed it [the gun] off of him.”

Moyers says the man started looking around the shop, demanding items and telling the victims not to look at his face. The pair did what he asked, handing the gunman $1,400 in cash, a set of car keys, a tablet and their phones.

Moyers then says the man forced the two into a bathroom in the shop. They waited there until they heard him leave out a side door, then called police from Walgreen’s next door.

Police arrived a few moments later and dusted the shop for fingerprints and evidence.

Moyers recalls meeting the man a few weeks earlier outside the tattoo shop. Moyer says he asked her about getting a tattoo on his face and tried to sell her a brush out of his backpack.

Moyers has ordered security cameras for the shop and now locks doors during business hours.

“I work too hard to be scared away from any location or anything like this. Next time I’ll be ready,” added Moyers.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, between 5-feet, 7-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches, slim build and wearing black clothing and a backpack. The suspect showed a black revolver with wood grips.

No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.