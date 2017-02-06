Reagan childhood home in need of repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON,IL-- The Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home is in much need of an upgrade.

It was built back in 1891 and was the childhood home of the late 40th President Ronald Reagan.

Both the house and the visitor center next to it have leaky roofs that need to be fixed and a fresh coat of paint.

Patrick Gorman, the Executive Director of the home says it would cost up to 100,000 thousand dollars in repairs and maintenance.

Gorman says they plan to raise the money through fundraisers and other donations.

"We had planned on taking our flags from the gift shop and raising them over the home and marketing them saying they've been flown over the home," says Gorman."

Each year the home brings thousands of visitors from all over the country and even other countries.