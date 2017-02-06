× Quad Cities Dress for Success to host speed mentoring event for women

ROCK ISLAND,Illinois– Quad Cities Dress for Success has teamed up with Lead(H)er, a local women empowerment organization to host a speed mentoring event for women Monday, February 6, 2017.

The idea is to bring women together to network, making those career connections and common interests.

“Women helping women is an important task to undertake. There are lots of minority groups and when we connect we’re really able to help each other achieve our goals,” says Sarah Stevens, executive director of Lead(H)er.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Royal Neighbors of America in Rock Island.

CLICK HERE to register to attend.