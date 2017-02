× Powerball jackpot reaches $255 million

The Powerball Jackpot is on the rise, now standing at $255 million. This jackpot has been stacking up since Wednesday, December 21.

In the latest drawing, Saturday, February 4th, the winning numbers were 06-13-16-17-52 and the Powerball was 25. Illinois players won more than 30,7000 prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The next drawing is Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 9:59 p.m.

It costs $2 per play.