× Next round of a rain not too far away

What a way to start off the week!! An unseasonably mild day it turned out to be as temperatures climbed well into the 50s for daytime highs. That’s a good 20 to 25 degrees above the norm for this time of year! Nothing too cold in the forecast either but it will get wet come later tonight.

Already we’re seeing clouds on the increase to our west as a system will quickly slide across the area. This will bring showers later tonight before ending by the time we’re heading off to work or school. In that period, temperatures will stay mild with overnight lows in the 40s. Rainfall amounts will likely range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Once the rain ends, temperatures will hold steady in the 40s Tuesday morning before slowly falling into the 30s by the time we’re heading home.

The colder air will settle in as early as that night and remain pretty cold through Thursday with highs in the 20s before temperatures get another mild boost heading into the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here