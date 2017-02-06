Motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in Moline on 7th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois — Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday, February 6th, 2017 near the intersection of 7th Street and 35th Avenue Place in Moline.

According to witnesses, the motorcycle and a silver car crashed; the motorcyclist was sent onto the windshield.

The extent of the injuries to the motorcyclist or the passengers of the vehicle are unknown.

Moline police were still re-directing traffic at least an hour after the crash, which caused delays in the area.