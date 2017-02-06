Motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in Moline on 7th Street

Posted 6:29 pm, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:39PM, February 6, 2017

MOLINE, Illinois — Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday, February 6th, 2017 near the intersection of 7th Street and 35th Avenue Place in Moline.

Police are investigating a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in Moline near the intersection of 7th Street and 35th Avenue Place. Photo: Brandon Green, WQAD News 8.

Police are investigating a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in Moline near the intersection of 7th Street and 35th Avenue Place. Photo: Brandon Green, WQAD News 8

According to witnesses, the motorcycle and a silver car crashed; the motorcyclist was sent onto the windshield.

The extent of the injuries to the motorcyclist or the passengers of the vehicle are unknown.

Emergency crews were on scene at a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash just after 4 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017. Photo: Brandon Green, WQAD News 8

Emergency crews were on scene at a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash just after 4 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017. Photo: Brandon Green, WQAD News 8

Moline police were still re-directing traffic at least an hour after the crash, which caused delays in the area.