Man dies after being injured at Chicago construction site

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after he was struck in the head by a falling object at a construction site on Chicago’s North Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 59-year-old Roman Iatsyn of Chicago was working Saturday when he was injured in the accident.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Iatsyn was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy listed cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The death is under investigation.