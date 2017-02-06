× Ice fisherman dies after falling through ice east of Galesburg

A man died after he fell through the ice on a lake where he was ice fishing, according to a report from the Galesburg Register-Mail.

It happened east of Galesburg on Sunday, February 5, 2017 around 2:15 p.m, the report said. When police were called, the man who fell through, identified as 56-year-old Victor Robb, was still submerged in the icy water.

Robb and his ice fishing partner had been getting ready to leave when he broke through; in an attempt to rescue Robb, his ice fishing partner broke through and fell in the water as well, reported the Register-Mail.

According to the report, Robb’s body was found around 5:05 p.m. in about 16 feet of water.

The Knox County Coroner pronounced Robb dead at the scene at 5:48 p.m.