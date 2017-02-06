Bettendorf teen looks exactly like famous model Cara Delevingne’s dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- It's fifth period at Pleasant Valley High School, and junior Seth Hamby walks to band class, french horn in hand.

"I'll get stares in the hallways like hey, I recognize that kid or like people will come up to me and be like hey, you're famous," says Hamby.

Just last week playing his french horn in the high school band was the closest to famous Seth had ever come.

But after the 16-year-old posted a picture of himself and a picture of famous model Cara Delevingne's dad, the tweet went viral.

Delevingne posted a throw back picture of her dad about a month ago on instagram and twitter. Seth's friend saw the tweet and noticed the resemblance right away. And then he showed Seth.

"I thought it was me at first, and then it wasn't so that was really shocking," says Hamby.

The pictures have shocked people internationally, especially in the U.K.

Media like Buzzfeed and TeenVogue have picked up the story about the boy from Bettendorf who's doppelgänger is Cara Delevingne's dad.

Seth now has more than 26,000 followers on instagram and twitter.

"I don't know what to do now. I have all these followers but I never post anything on twitter so it's kind of like, okay cool," says Hamby.

People all over the world agree, the resemblance is spot on. And they want an explanation.

Seth says he is "absolutely not" a time traveler. He says as far as he knows, he is not related.

Since the viral tweet, Seth has thought about modeling. But right now, he's more focused on his band concert next Monday.

"It's just like a once in a lifetime kind of thing. It doesn't happen to many people," says Hamby.