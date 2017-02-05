Two boys possibly missing in Monmouth sewer system

MONMOUTH, Illinois — The Monmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two boys who have gone missing.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, two white males – possibly teens – were seen entering the sewer system through a manhole cover in the area of S. Ninth and E. Sixth streets, reports a press release.

A skate board was left behind inside the sewer system.

One of the boys has blond hair and the other has dark hair. One wore a camouflage coat and the other a gray coat.

The Monmouth Police Department says they need to know the boys are safe, and out of the sewer system. Police, fire and city street crews have been searching for the boys.

Anyone with information is asked to called the department at 309-734-8383.