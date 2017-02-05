× Trump wraps up weekend at “Winter White House,” faces legal battles back in Washington

PALM BEACH, Florida– President Donald Trump is wrapping up the weekend at the “Winter White House,” his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida. But when he returns to D.C., he has a big fight on his hands.

President Donald Trump’s travel ban on certain immigrants is just over a week old and already has been rendered powerless. Earlier this morning, a federal appeals court denied the Justice Department’s request to reinstate it.

The Executive Order temporarily suspends the country’s refugee program and bans people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from being allowed in. The Trump administration says the President has the right to admit or exclude who they’re calling “aliens,” and the court is second guessing Trump’s national security judgment.

Many expect the case will end up in the Supreme Court, which for several more months will have only eight justices.

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is getting a good reception among many Americans. 49% say the Senate should confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch. That’s just below the 52% support received by Former President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, for the same seat. 39% say they have a positive first impression of Gorsuch, significantly higher than the 24% who say they have a negative impression of him.

Vice President Mike Pence is confident the President’s nominee for Secretary of Education will be confirmed, with Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on the nomination of billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos. Last week, Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski said they woudl vote against DeVos, citing concerns from parents and teachers.

Their opposition sets up a 50-50 tie, if all Democrats vote against her and all Republicans vote for her. Pence would be the tie-breaker.

Not on the President’s plate this week: healthcare reform. President Trump said in a Fox News interview that Americans may have to wait until next year for his proposal to replace Obamacare. But Trump also said that some elements of his plan could be in place this year. He added that Americans can expect to see some tax cuts this year.