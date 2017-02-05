Train derailment near Dubuque shakes homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A train derailment shook several homes in rural eastern Iowa Sunday but the toppled cars avoided the buildings and no injuries were reported.

Kerry Rogers told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald it was scary when his house shook and a tree was uprooted during the derailment Sunday morning, Feb. 5.

Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings says 26 of the 99 empty cars in the train derailed around 6 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened several miles southeast of Dubuque near the Mississippi River.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's office says the train of empty sand cars was headed north at the time of the derailment.

It wasn't immediately clear Sunday how long it would take to clean up the cars.