× Signs point to very little snow this week

We’re seeing some sunshine this Sunday! Some clouds will remain in the mix, but the sun will help us warm up to 40 today.

More cloud cover will move in late tonight ahead of our next system. Overnight lows will only be getting into the mid 20s.

Clouds will really thicken on Monday, and the warm air will also move through our area. While it’s going to be cloudy, highs will get into the mid to upper 40s. The afternoon will remain dry, but showers and a few storms will move in later that evening.

Some rain will linger into Tuesday morning and afternoon. Highs will still be mild in the mid 40s. However, temperatures will be crashing that night into the teens. There is a chance of a little bit of rain transitioning to snow overnight Tuesday, but all signs point to very little snow accumulations.

Winter will still be around for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be back into the 20s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham