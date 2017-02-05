× Ready for spring? Warmer air and rain will move in for Monday

Getting tired of winter? We’re going to kick off the work week with some mild weather! More clouds will roll in tonight with lows only in the mid 20s.

As our next storm system approaches us on Monday, it’s going to bring much warmer air. Highs will be in the upper 40s despite seeing quite a bit of cloud cover. Later that night, showers and a few storms will pass through. The rain will linger into Tuesday morning along with the warmer air. We’ll start out in the 40s on Tuesday, but temperatures will quickly crash into the 20s and teens that night. A few flurries are possible, but we’re not expecting much of anything in terms of snow. It’s going to be pretty windy, too.

Some of the clouds will clear out of the way for Wednesday and Thursday, and it’s going to feel much cooler. Highs will remain in the 20s.

After that, we’re likely to be back in the 40s by Friday!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham