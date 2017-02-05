Quad City group working to bring awareness to sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Attacking Trafficking held a prayer service on Super Bowl Sunday to bring awareness to sex trafficking.

"One of the goals of the prayer service is to bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking," said Ann Mohr, Attacking Trafficking President.

Mohr got the chance to meet a victim whose story touched her.

"At the age of 8 she was sold by her mother who was an addict to pay for the mother's drugs this woman was arrested 167 times before she was finally able to get the help that she needed," said Mohr.

Mohr said Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days for human trafficking.

"There's a lot of activity and excitement around the days so the people who profit from trafficking just have another opportunity to do something underneath the radar," said Mohr.

The group invited Kellie Markey from Dorothy's House in Des Moines, her organization provides a safe place for those who've suffered.

Attacking Trafficking is hoping to bring awareness and help victims here in the Quad Cities.