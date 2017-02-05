Patriot Guard Riders to honor Columbus Junction veteran

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Patriot Guard Riders will be honoring veteran Aaron Goff at his visitation and graveside services this week. Goff was a US Army veteran with Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF).

Goff, 34, went missing and Jan. 30 and was found dead days later. Police say he had suffered with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. CLICK HERE to view his full obituary.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Stacey-Lewis Funeral House in Columbus Junction. His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Riverside Cemetery in Riverside, Iowa. Following the services at the cemetery, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Riverside V.F.W. Post 6414.

A GoFundMe was created Feb. 2 and $4,000 of the $10,000 goal has been raised as of Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser shares the following statement:

“We are saddened by the news of Aaron Goff, he suffered from PTSD, were sorry to say his fight ended today. Aaron was a Army Ranger vet, a husband, a father to 2 beautiful daughters and a great friend to many. The family could use help with the final expenses and any help would be greatly appreciated.”