Man serving time for voluntary manslaughter missing from work release

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A man has been placed on escape notice after he failed to return from work release on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Colton Edward Benson-Blaine, 26, was approved for work release on Jan. 24. His 12 year sentence began in August 2011 on charges of voluntary manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent.

Benson-Blaine is described as a white male blue blond hair and blue eyes standing approximately 6-feet and 3-inches. Authorities say he has a scar on his right wrist.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call their local authorities.