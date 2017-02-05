Home show wrapping up its 40th annual expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND,IL-- About 7,000 people showed up to this weekends 40th annual Quad Cities Builders and Remodelers Home Show.

The event featured over 125 local vendors who set up shop at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Local businesses got a chance to set up their displays to show off their services and products.

It's provided a one stop shop for local homeowners since 1977.

"[Homeowners] can go from booth to booth and maybe they have several projects at their house, and they can get that taken care of all at one time," says Julie Huffer, the Executive Officer for the QC Builders and Remodelers Association.