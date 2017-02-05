Discovery Shop’s ‘Super Sunday Sale’ benefits cancers research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop in Bettendorf was packed on Sunday, Feb. 5, for its annual Super Sunday Sale. Everything in the store was marked half off.

The Discovery Shop is run by more than 75,000 volunteers and all the items are donated. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to help with research, education and patient services.

"It's a sale day, but everything is to help in that fight, and I'm really proud of that, and my volunteers take great pride in it. And it gives you a nice sense of accomplishment at the end of the day," said Jamie Sons, Discovery Shop manager.

The sale also helps the shop clear out older merchandise and make way for some new spring donations, such as furniture and bridal items.