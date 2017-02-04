Ten-thousand bowlers rolling in for Annual Bowling Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IA-- Five hundred bowlers are rolling in each weekend until May for the 100th Annual Iowa State USBC Bowling Tournament.

These bowlers will compete for over 200,000 thousand dollars in prizes.

"Not a lot of things last for 100 years, we're very proud of the fact that our association continues to maintain even though the membership has been dwindling and is falling off, our participation in our tournament has been strong for a very very long time," says Tournament Director Darrell Fremont.

Over a thousand teams are expected to compete as well as over 5000 double pairs and singles.

Bowlers will compete in Davenport at the Leisure Lanes and Big River Bowl.

"The reason they come is for the camaraderie, the competition, and also just to have a fun weekend away from home," says Fremont.